Azerbaijan's national air carrier is ready to exchange air tickets for all destinations

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 situation, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan made a decision to refund or exchange tickets for all canceled destinations, as well as exchange tickets for all existing ones, AzerTag reports.

Thus, it is possible to refund or exchange tickets for all canceled (or possibly to be canceled in the future) directions and for any fare of Azerbaijan Airlines and low-budget air carrier Buta Airways. Passengers may apply for a refund and receive the full cost of the ticket, change the direction or the departure time free of charge.

Taking into account numerous requests from passengers, tickets issued for all flights performed by AZAL and “Buta Airways” shall be exchanged free of charge on the application of passengers till March 31st, 2020, subject to the following conditions:

- first flight date of the new exchanged ticket must be till December 31st, 2020;

- the maximum period of applied fare for the new exchanged ticket must be considered for ticket exchanging;

- each ticket can be exchanged without penalty only once if a same class of service for any date is available in the reservation system;

- in the absence of the same class of service, class differential must be covered by the passengers themselves.

Furthermore, until the end of May of the current year, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan introduces amendments to its rules for the refund and exchange of flight tickets on some branded fares. Thus, for tickets purchased from March 14 to May 31, all restrictions regarding penalties for rebooking and refund of flight tickets for the following fares are lifted: “Economy Flex” of AZAL and “SUPER” of the low-cost airline - Buta Airways.

In this case, passengers are entitled to:

- obtain a full refund of the purchased ticket, both before and after the departure;

- change the date of departure to a more convenient one with preservation of the original points of departure/destination and class of service without penalty for re-issuance both before and after the departure.

These rules apply to all destinations of AZAL and Buta Airways, on which the “Economy Flex” and “SUPER” fares are applied.

To refund tickets purchased online on the airline’s official website, please contact the call center at by e-mail callcenter@azal.az or use the feedback form: https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new on the official website.

If you purchase a ticket at a travel company or agency, you should apply for a refund to the ticket office of the corresponding travel agency. Should you use a credit or debit card when paying for your booking, the amount will be refunded to your card balance.

News.Az

