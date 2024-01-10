Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded $3.3 bln last year

In January-December 2023, the non-oil exports of Azerbaijan amount to $3.348 billion, which is 9.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022, according to the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

In December alone, Azerbaijan’s non-oil products made up $314.2 million, which is 3.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 7.9 percent to stand at $914.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year.


