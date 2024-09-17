Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports top $2.1 billion this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports have reached a significant milestone, totaling $2.18 billion in the first eight months of 2024.

Russia leads the list of importers with $752 million in purchases, followed by Türkiye at $394.6 million, News.Az reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.Georgia and the United States rank third and fourth, with $157.7 million and $109.1 million, respectively.This growth reflects Azerbaijan's successful diversification efforts and the increasing importance of non-oil exports in its economy.

News.Az