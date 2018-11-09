Azerbaijan's official hails launch of direct air route bet. Baku, Sharm El Sheikh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Head of Azerbaijan's Gabala region Aghasaf Abil Adil on Thursday hailed the launching of a direct flight route between Baku and the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, saying the move is expected to contribute to increasing tourism, trade and economic exchange between the two countries, Egypt Today reports.

Earlier today, the two countries agreed to open the first direct air route between the two cities, with a view to facilitating means of transportation and boosting bilateral economic relations.

Speaking to MENA, Adil lauded Egypt's economic reform program and the underway mega national projects, as well as the country's efforts to eradicate terrorism and extremism.

Egypt and Azerbaijan look forward to fostering bilateral cooperation in the different fields, in particular the tourism and economic ones, he said.

The Egyptian embassy in Baku plays a vital role in reviving bilateral relations, he added.

Cairo and Baku hope the launch of the direct air route could help boost the volume of trade exchange between the two countries to hit about USD seven billion, he noted.

Also, the Azerbaijani official called for making good use of the flight route to increase tourist movement between Gabala and Sharm El Sheikh.

Adil pointed out that he will pay a visit to Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh during the coming period, as part of a twinning agreement signed between Gabala and South Sinai governorate.

News.Az

News.Az