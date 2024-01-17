Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector records over 10% growth in investments in 2023

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector witnessed a 10.9% growth in investments in 2023, with over AZN 6.2 billion invested, News.Az reports citing the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan`s oil and gas sector witnessed a 10.9% growth in investments in 2023, with over AZN 6.2 billion invested.

This marks a significant rise from the 2022 investment volume of over AZN 5.4 billion.


