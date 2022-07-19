Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's oil prices up

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.52 on July 18 compared to the previous price, settling at $121.74 per barrel, News.az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 18 amounted to $119.94 per barrel, up by $3.19 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.49 per barrel on July 18, rising by $3.51 as compared to the previous price.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

