Azerbaijan's Ombudsman appeals to international community

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has appealed to the international community due to the death of an Azerbaijani civilian as a result of a cluster bomb explosion used by Armenia during the war, News.Az reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

According to the statement, as a result of the shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces since September 27, 2020, with the use of heavy artillery installations and prohibited weapons of densely populated areas of Azerbaijan, social facilities, historical and cultural sites, as well as objects of the strategic importance of the country have been seriously damaged, many people have died and got injured.

On October 6, 2020, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Main Export Oil Pipeline in Azerbaijan's densely populated Yevlakh district, located far from the combat zone, was attacked by cluster-type missiles.

On February 1, 2022, a local resident Ismayil Mikayilov (born in 1996) died as a result of a cluster bomb explosion in the Yevlakh district. Armenia's refusal to provide complete and accurate maps of the mined areas remains a serious threat, resulting in loss of life.

"In this regard, I call on international organizations, ombudsmen, and national human rights institutions of foreign countries to express their attitude towards violations of human rights by Armenia and take measures in accordance with the norms and principles of international law," the ombudsman stated.

News.Az