Azerbaijan’s Para-taekwondo claims 2nd place at Paris 2024
- 02 Sep 2024 13:55
Azerbaijani men’s Para-taekwondo team secured a commendable 2nd place finish at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.Azerbaijan recorded a haul of two medals, with Imamaddin Khalilov winning the gold and Sabir Zeynalov grabbing the bronze at the competition.
Türkiye tops the table. UK finished 3rd.
In total, Para-taekwondo athletes from 52 countries were in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.