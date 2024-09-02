Azerbaijan’s Para-taekwondo claims 2nd place at Paris 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani men’s Para-taekwondo team secured a commendable 2nd place finish at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Azerbaijan recorded a haul of two medals, with Imamaddin Khalilov winning the gold and Sabir Zeynalov grabbing the bronze at the competition.Türkiye tops the table. UK finished 3rd.In total, Para-taekwondo athletes from 52 countries were in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

News.Az