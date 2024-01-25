Azerbaijan's Parliament to hold hearing on mine terrorism in liberated territories

Azerbaijan's Parliament to hold hearing on mine terrorism in liberated territories

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will hold a hearing on mine terrorism in the liberated territories.

This has been included in the Work Plan for the 2024 spring session of the Parliament's Human Rights Committee.

Over the session period, hearings will be held on "Mine terrorism in the liberated territories: as a continuation of Armenia's war crimes" jointly with ANAMA.

News.Az