Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Medal of Honour presented to UK MP Bob Blackman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament, Head of the UK-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Bob Blackman has been presented with the Medal of Honour of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) by Head of Azerbaijan-UK inter-parliamentary working group of Milli Majlis Soltan Mammadov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elin Suleymanov, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

British MP Bob Blackman was awarded Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Medal of Honour in recognition of his contributions to the development of Azerbaijan-UK inter-parliamentary relations as well as expansion of relations between the two countries.

Soltan Mammadov expressed his gratitude to Bob Blackman for supporting the just position of Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Bob Blackman described the meeting with the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis as a great example of special attention to the relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Elin Suleymanov hailed successful development of bilateral relations in all areas, stressing the importance of close cooperation of members of both countries’ parliaments in this regard.

News.Az