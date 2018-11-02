Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Kazakh counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the sidelines of the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana, AZERTAC reports.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that apart from being a platform of cooperation for discussing regional and international issues, the Council of Heads of State of CIS also contributes to the implementation of joint measures aimed at addressing modern challenges.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov emphasized the importance of further developing relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and pointed to wide opportunities in this regard. He said the two countries are bound together by the ties of historical friendship and brotherhood. “Our peoples share the same roots, culture and spiritual values.”

Noting that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said: “During the Soviet era, leaders of our countries - national leader Heydar Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev - always maintained close cooperation as heads of the two brotherly nations. These traditions have been developed during the years of independence. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has always pointed out that the mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan is one of the key priorities of our country’s foreign policy.”

Hailing the fact that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are located on the international transport corridor stretching from China to Europe, the sides expressed their countries’ interest in taking full advantage of this transit route.

In this regard, the prime ministers underlined the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, new Baku International Sea Trade Port as well as the railway lines connecting the western and eastern borders of Kazakhstan and the Kurik seaport.

News.Az

