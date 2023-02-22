Azerbaijan's position as supplier of renewable energy and green hydrogen will be strengthened: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Projects related to the production of green energy up to 25 gigawatts will strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a supplier of renewable energy and green hydrogen in the medium and long term, the country’s minister of energy said on Wednesday.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov made the remarks while speaking at an event on the topic "National leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of Azerbaijan's independent energy policy," which was held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan's energy and geopolitical importance is further strengthened by its continuous contributions to global energy security, and the European Union is interested in raising the energy partnership with Azerbaijan to a new level.

"The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the energy field with the European Union in July of last year and the Agreement on strategic partnership in green energy development and transmission between the four countries in December are clear examples. Our country is further diversifying its energy connections between the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea as an oil supplier and the Caspian Sea and the Adriatic Sea as a gas supplier. As a supplier of green energy, establishing an energy connection between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea is among the priorities of the green energy agenda,” he said,

“All this is based on the strategic views of the President of Azerbaijan that reconcile the energy policy with global challenges, aim to make our country always powerful, and, of course, our energy independence whose architect was Heydar Aliyev,” the minister added.

News.Az