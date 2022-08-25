Azerbaijan’s position regarding Minsk Group has been clearly expressed at highest level: Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan's position regarding the Minsk Group has been repeatedly and clearly expressed at the highest level, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks while responding to local media regarding the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's press statement dated August 24, News.Az reports.

Abdullayeva noted that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's press statement on the appointment of Philip Reeker to the post of Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations causes surprise, as it shows an approach far from the post-conflict reality in the region.

“Attempts to "resuscitate" the de-facto non-functioning Minsk Group may result in the US being estranged from the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations,” the spokesperson stated.

“The Karabakh conflict has been resolved and Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan. The international community, including our partners, should understand that connecting negotiations on the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations with the Karabakh issue does not serve normalization at all,” Abdullayeva added.

