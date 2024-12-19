Azerbaijan’s premier attends D-8 summit in Cairo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov is participating in the 11th summit of the D8 Organization for Economic Cooperation in Cairo, Egypt.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the heads of state and government, as well as the heads of delegations, News.Az reports.The D-8 group, established in 1997, aims to promote economic cooperation among its member states. The organization includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.Egypt will chair the D8 until the end of next year.

