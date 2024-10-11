Azerbaijan’s president approves "National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources"

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the "National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources."

As per the decree, the coordination of the measures outlined in the National Strategy will be overseen by the Commission established under the presidential order No. 1986, dated April 15, 2020, on "Measures to Ensure Efficient Use of Water Resources," News.Az reports.The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with reporting annually to the President on the progress of the National Strategy's implementation and addressing other matters arising from the decree.Monitoring and evaluation of the strategy's implementation will be conducted by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers.

