Azerbaijan's President approves new composition of Commission on renewable energy sources

Azerbaijan's President approves new composition of Commission on renewable energy sources

Azerbaijan's President approves new composition of Commission on renewable energy sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree No. 1673 dated December 5, 2019 on measures for implementing renewable energy pilot projects, News.az reports.

According to the decree, the following changes have been made:

- in the title the words "measures for implementing pilot projects" were replaced by the words "additional measures related to the project implementation";

Part 1

- the word "pilot" was deleted from the first paragraph;

- the composition of the Commission established in accordance with this part is set out as follows:

Chairman of the commission

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan

Commission members

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

President of Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company

Chairman of "Azerishig" Open Joint Stock Company;

- In subparagraph 1.2.1 after the word "spheres" the words "and water bodies" are added and the words "within a month" are excluded from this subparagraph;

- In subparagraph 1.2.2, the words "within a month" are excluded;

- Subclause 1.2.3 is set out as follows:

"1.2.3. With the involvement of international consulting companies, ensure the preparation of an agreement on the sale and purchase of electricity, an agreement on connecting power plants to the power grid, an investment agreement and other necessary agreements";

2.6. In subparagraph 1.2.5, the words "within a month" are deleted, at the end of this subparagraph, the dot is replaced by a semicolon, and then an addition follows - subparagraph 1.2.6 of the following content:

"1.2.6. submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan on expanding incentive mechanisms for investors";

3. Part 2 is set out as follows:

"2. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with resolving issues stemming from the order."

News.Az