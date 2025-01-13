Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on January 13 for a working visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Photo: AZERTAC

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

