Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on January 13 for a working visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

News about - Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit
Photo: AZERTAC


News about - Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit
Photo: AZERTAC


News about - Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit
Photo: AZERTAC


News about - Azerbaijan’s president arrives in UAE for working visit
Photo: AZERTAC


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      