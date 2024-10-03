Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Korean counterpart on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

“Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of relations with Korea,” the head of state said in his message, News.Az reports.“I believe that through our joint efforts, the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples,” President Aliyev added.

