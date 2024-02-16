Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Lithuanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Presently, there exist good opportunities and prospects for fruitful cooperation between our countries across economic, trade, transport, renewable energy, and other areas. By taking advantage of the present opportunities, we will be able to achieve the development of our relations and further deepen our cooperation through our joint efforts,” the head of state emphasized.

“I am confident that Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations will continue to develop consistently both bilaterally and within the European Union.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the people of Lithuania everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az