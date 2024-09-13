Azerbaijan’s president hails successful co-op between SOFAZ and Vista Equity Partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday received Robert F. Smith, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Equity Partners, leading private equity firm.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the successful cooperation between the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Vista Equity Partners, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, emphasizing the strong potential for further developing this partnership, News.Az reports.The president highlighted the continuous expansion of the SOFAZ's operations, noting that its assets have grown even amid volatile financial markets.Expressing his high appreciation for Azerbaijan’s investment potential, Robert Smith acknowledged the favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation with the country. He hailed long-term and successful partnership with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, noting its significance for his company, and voiced confidence that these relations would continue to strengthen in the future.Vista Equity Partners, founded in 2000 in the U.S. with its headquarters in Austin, Texas, also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Hong Kong (China). The firm manages assets valued at $100 billion in private equity and private credit funds. Over its 24-year history, Vista Equity Partners has completed more than 585 investment projects worth a total of $275 billion.

News.Az