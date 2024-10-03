Azerbaijan’s president makes post on liberation of Sugovushan - VIDEO
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the liberation of Sugovushan from occupation, News.Az reports.The post included the words "Our Victory history - four years have passed since the liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation."
Zəfər tariximiz - Suqovuşanın Ermənistan işğalından azad edilməsindən dörd il ötür.#QarabağAzərbaycandır #KarabakhisAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/qEfQDnpyiq— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 2, 2024