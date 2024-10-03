Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s president makes post on liberation of Sugovushan - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the liberation of Sugovushan from occupation, News.Az reports.

The post included the words "Our Victory history - four years have passed since the liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation."



honor Patriotic War martyrs

