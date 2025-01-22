Azerbaijan’s president meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Davos

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 22 in Davos at the latter’s request.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed political, economic, and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. They also exchanged views on cooperation in the energy sector and regional security issues.

