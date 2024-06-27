Azerbaijan’s president says ‘good opportunities’ exist for development of ties with Djibouti

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations of friendship between Azerbaijan and Djibouti are based on good traditions, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter of congratulations addressed to his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Djibouti - Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.The head of state underlined that today, there are good opportunities for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti both in a bilateral format and within international institutions. “I believe that by taking advantage of these opportunities, we will continue our joint efforts successfully to expand our interstate relations for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.“On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Djibouti,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az