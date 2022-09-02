Azerbaijan's President: We are ready to do all what we can in order to satisfy the growing needs of our partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the territories, which we liberated during the Patriotic War of 2020 in Karabakh and Zangazur, the potential of solar, wind and hydro energy is more than 10 gigawatts and we are already in the process of development of this huge potential," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said answering questions at the 48th International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, News.az reports.

"I can tell you than three leading energy companies, one from Saudi Arabia, one from the UAE and one from the United Kingdom already are investing and planning to invest in three renewable power stations of a total capacity of more than 700 megawatts. So that will save us additional gas for export and that will increase our export potential. Today we are talking about how to bring our electric energy to Europe through the existing line, which goes through Georgia, Turkiye, Bulgaria and further to Europe or through the new line, Zangazur corridor, which has a great potential also for alternative energy supply route. So, these are basically the three stages of our energy development, which today are, how to say, needed, not only in Europe, but on a broader market and we are ready to do all what we can in order to satisfy the growing needs of our partners. It is clear that energy security is national security and after the war in Ukraine started, it is clear than ever before," said Azerbaijani President.

News.Az