Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration hosts meeting with Türkiye's Justice and Development Party delegation

Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev has met with a delegation led by Foreign Affairs Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AK Party), member of Parliament Zafer Sirakaya, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Adalat Valiyev highlighted that as a result of the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and the local anti-terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan, the sovereignty of the country has been restored. He also said that the large-scale and purposeful reconstruction works are well underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Underlining the importance of Türkiye’s moral and political support in the victory, the Head of the Azerbaijan’s Presidential Department described the strategic alliance relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye as unique in the world, adding that both sides have demonstrated the will to deepen multifaceted cooperation.

Adalat Valiyev noted that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, the cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) had deepened, and the strengthening of the relations between the two ruling parties made an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries. He also touched upon the purposeful activity of the Cooperation Protocol signed between the YAP and the AK Party in 2021, which serves to develop bilateral relations.

Pointing out the development of relations between the two parties as an important element of relations between the two counties, Zafer Sirakaya highlighted the significant role of constant reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening the contacts between the two ruling parties. He noted that thanks to the historic Victory of Azerbaijan, significant opportunities have emerged for security and cooperation in the region.

Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP)-Head of Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov was also present in the meeting.

News.Az