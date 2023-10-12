Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration organizes visit of employees in charge of public relations from 30 public institutions to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan has arranged a visit of the delegation comprised of employees in charge of public relations from 30 public institutions to Türkiye with the aim of improving state communication in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as exchange experience in this field. The visit was organized at the invitation of the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, News.az reports.

The first day of the visit saw a meeting at the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, which featured discussions on the issues of joint cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of information and state communication.

The representatives of the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications made presentations on the topics such as public diplomacy, media broadcasting, relations with foreign media, fight against disinformation, brand of “Türkiye” and human resources management in the field of communication.

The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Türkiye continues. As a part of the trip, the delegation will hold meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Anadolu Agency, Organization of Turkic States, TRT World, Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) and other institutions of Türkiye.

