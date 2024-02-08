Azerbaijan’s presidential election held in line with national legislation: GUAM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan was conducted in line with the national legislation, GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev said at a press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held following national legislation and the regulations set by the Central Election Commission (CEC), adhering to democratic election principles and standards,” he noted.

A snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan’s incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

News.Az