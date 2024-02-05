Azerbaijan’s presidential election: Precinct election commissions receive ballot papers

+ ↺ − 16 px

District election commissions have completed the handover of ballot papers to precinct election commissions in preparation for the early presidential election on February 7, News.Az reports.

Under the Electoral Code, the distribution of ballot papers to precinct election commissions must be finalized three days before the voting day, according to "Secki-2024.az" website.

The process involved the distribution of ballot papers from the Central Election Commission (CEC) to district election commissions, a step that concluded on February 1. Notably, the printing of election ballots started on January 24, resulting in a total of 6,524,203 ballots printed for the upcoming election.

News.Az