Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC stun Portuguese Braga with four-star performance in UEFA Europa League

Azerbaijan`s FC Qarabag picked up a surprise 4-2 win in Portugal over Braga in the Europa League Knockout Round Play-off first leg.

The Azerbaijani champions took the lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, Marko Jankovic beating Matheus after Víctor Gómez had brought down Elvin Jafarguliyev.

Braga equalised on the stroke of half-time when Sikou Niakaté’s effort was cleared off the line and Simon Banza pounced on the rebound.

Braga were shocked in the second half when Qarabag scored three goals in 15 minutes.

Abdellah Zoubir netted after pouncing on a free kick, Juninho beat the offside trap and slotted the ball past Matheus before Leandro Andrade finished at the far post.

Roger Fernandes won a late penalty that was converted by João Moutinho, the goal reducing Braga’s deficit to two goals ahead of a tough trip to Baku next week.

News.Az