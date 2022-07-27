Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC qualifies for the next stage in the Champions League

Azerbaijan's Qarabagh FC has started its next game in the Champions League, News.az reports.

The Champion of Azerbaijan Qarabag faced Zurich in a return match in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Qarabag- Zurich match ended in a draw with a score of 2-2.

This was the first draw of Qarabag in the new season. This result brought the champion of Azerbaijan to the III classification stage. The next opponent of the representative of Azerbaijan, who won 3:2 in Baku last week, will be determined in today's Ferensvaros - Slovan duel.

News.Az