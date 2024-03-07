Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC ties with Germany's Bayer in Baku

The first match between the Azerbaijani Qarabag football club and the German Bayer Leverkusen in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League ended in Baku, News.az reports.

The game ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

Yasin Benzia (26th minute) and Juninho (45+2) scored goals for Qarabag. Florian Wirtz (70) and Patrick Schick (90+2) scored for Bayer.

The return match between the teams will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.

News.Az