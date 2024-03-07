Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC ties with Germany's Bayer in Baku

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC ties with Germany's Bayer in Baku

The first match between the Azerbaijani Qarabag football club and the German Bayer Leverkusen in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League ended in Baku, News.az reports.

The game ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

Yasin Benzia (26th minute) and Juninho (45+2) scored goals for Qarabag. Florian Wirtz (70) and Patrick Schick (90+2) scored for Bayer.

The return match between the teams will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      