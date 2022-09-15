Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FC beat French Nantes in UEFA Europa League group stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag defeated French Nantes 3-0 on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.

Kwabena Owusu scored the opening goal in the 60th minute. Abdellah Zoubir and Marko Jankovic scored the second and third goals respectively to secure Qarabag’s comfortable victory.

The Azerbaijani champions will face Greek Olympiacos in their next match of the Europa League group stage on October 6.

