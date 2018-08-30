Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan`s Qarabag into UEFA Europa League group stage

Azerbaijan`s Qarabag FC have advanced to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League after beating Moldova`s Sheriff 3-1 on aggregate.

Maksim Medveded grabbed the opener for the Azerbaijani side in the 9th minute at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Donald Guerrier and Filip Ozobich scored in the 42nd and 55th minutes respectively, sending Qarabag into the group stage.

