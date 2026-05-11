United Airlines flight diverted to Mexico after in-flight emergency

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A United Airlines flight traveling from Cabo San Lucas to Houston was diverted on Sunday after an in-flight emergency occurred, News.Az reports, citing KHOU.

United Airlines officials said Flight 579 was redirected to Monterrey, Mexico, due to a mechanical issue.

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A320, although the exact nature of the mechanical problem has not been disclosed.

There were 143 passengers and five crew members on board at the time of the incident.

According to United, all passengers disembarked safely and normally after the aircraft landed in Monterrey. The airline also arranged a replacement aircraft to continue transporting passengers to Houston.

News.Az