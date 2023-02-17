Azerbaijan’s rapid response team continues search and rescue ops in quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.

The rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 741 dead bodies, the ministry added.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

News.Az