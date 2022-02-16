Azerbaijan’s report circulated as official UN document

+ ↺ − 16 px

A report, drafted by Azerbaijan, and entitled "Laundering dirty money by Armenia, abuse of charities and non-profit organizations for the purpose of financing terrorism" was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, News.Az citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry emphasized that during and after the 44-day second Karabakh war, Armenia organized illegal fundraising campaigns via international financial payment systems under the guise of humanitarian aid to finance terrorist activities against the Azerbaijani civilians through the Armenian diaspora operating in many countries.

The report prepared on the basis of Armenian officials’ statements and information from Armenian public sources, stated that during this period, Armenian diaspora communities in 73 countries collected more than $170 million, out of which $110 million were transferred to Armenia’s state budget for covering military spending. This fact is reflected in the speech of the Prime Minister of Armenia on April 21, 2021, before the parliament on the execution of the state budget for 2020. Similar fundraising campaigns, mostly organized and managed by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund representing the political leadership of Armenia, have continued since the signing of the tripartite statement on November 10, 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

The ministry noted that such activities directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan were unacceptable, being a gross violation of the national legislation of the countries - places of registration of the Armenian diaspora communities, and international obligations in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan calls on all UN member states to take effective measures on structures registered in their territory and engaged in illegal activities directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

News.Az