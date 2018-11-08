Azerbaijan’s second Wine House opens in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s second Wine House in China opened in Shanghai this week, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message Nov. according to Trend.

Azerbaijan’s Wine House located in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, which is the International Trading Operation Center (ITOC) of Shanghai, will host exhibitions, wholesale and retail sales, as well as product testing.

In Azerbaijan’s Wine House, there are more than 120 types of grape and fruit wines, other alcoholic beverages, fruit distillates produced by Azerbaijani companies.

Speaking at an event timed to the opening of Azerbaijan’s Wine House, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev noted that the successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations based on mutual respect and friendship is gratifying.

He stressed the importance of political will, mutual high-level visits, and agreements reached by the heads of two states in strengthening relations between the countries.

It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the expansion of economic ties with China, as well as to the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects.

Cooperation in the trade sector is one of the important areas of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, Mustafayev said, noting that in 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 20 percent and China ranks fourth in the foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan.

The countries are carrying out comprehensive measures to further expand trade cooperation, the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan operates in China, a trade delegation was organized to Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Urumqi in order to promote Azerbaijani products and the Made in Azerbaijan brand in China.

Besides, Azerbaijan’s Trade House was opened in Luzhou city, and Azerbaijan’s Wine House was opened in Urumqi city, products made in Azerbaijan are presented at various international exhibitions in China.

The minister said that the export of Azerbaijani wines to China, which are distinguished by their special taste and high quality, will be increased.

He noted that Azerbaijani wines received the highest award at the International Wine Challenge in June this year in Shanghai. It was reported that the first Azerbaijan’s Wine House abroad was opened in September this year in China, Urumqi. Azerbaijan’s trade houses and wine houses are planned to be created in other regions of China as well.

Deputy General Manager of the Shanghai company Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group Co Ltd. Zhang Hao said in his speech that the Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are successfully developing in various fields.

Azerbaijan’s Wine House opened in Shanghai will not only contribute to the development of trade and economic relations, but will also play a significant role in terms of promoting Azerbaijani products among Chinese buyers, he noted.

Then the participants of the event familiarized themselves with Azerbaijan’s Wine House. Representatives of companies represented in the Wine House informed about wines and other alcoholic beverages.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Direct Imported Goods (DIG) sales center.

The sale of Azerbaijani wines and other alcoholic beverages has already started in the DIG of the Shanghai ITOC.

On the same day, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Deputy Head of the administration of the Shanghai ITOC Li Jinsong.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was informed about the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, the single window system created there, services provided in line with the legislation, customs, finance and logistics, residents of the zone, and an exchange of views on China’s experience in this area was held.

Mustafayev informed about the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to China, product demonstrations in the pavilions of Azerbaijan at the first China International Import Expo, as well as about the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and noted that it is planned to create a free economic zone including the port area.

