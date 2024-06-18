Azerbaijan's share in EU natural gas market reaches 7%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 11 bcm of natural gas to the EU countries in 2023, according to the report by the European Commission for the fourth quarter of 2023, News.az informs.

Thus, Azerbaijan's share in the EU's natural gas imports increased from 3% (8 bcm) in 2021 to 7%.Total EU gas imports amounted to 290 bcm, a 13% decrease compared to 2022.In 2023, the EU’s total gas consumption amounted to 330 bcm, a 7% decline compared to 2022.EU gas production was 38 bcm in 2023, a decline of 20% compared to 2022 (47 bcm) and 26% less than in 2021 (51 bcm). Domestic gas production covered 11% of domestic gas consumption in 2023, 2%-points less than in 2022 (13%). The number one producer continued to be the Netherlands accounting for close to one third (31%, 12 bcm) of EU domestic gas. Romania kept its second position (9.3 bcm, 25%), while Germany moved to the third place (4 bcm, 11%).

News.Az