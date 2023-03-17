Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Shusha, Serbia's Novi Pazar become sister cities

A memorandum of understanding on twinning between Azerbaijan's Shusha and Serbia's Novi Pazar towns has been signed- the first twining MoU inked in Shusha since occupation, News.Az reports. 

The MoU stipulates cooperation in culture, tourism, urban development, science, economy and other relevant areas.


