Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host international conference ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international conference on “Impact of anthropogenic factors and climate change on Karabakh's ecosystems” will be held in Shusha city on September 30, News.az reports.

According to the Institute of Dendrology of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the conference is timed to coincide with COP29.Furthermore, it is noted that the main purpose of the conference is to discuss climate change and its impact on the environment together with scientists and biologists, as well as the exchange of international experience.The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az