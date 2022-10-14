Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Türkiye’s Kayseri become sister cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Kayseri have signed a protocol on a sister city relationship.

The document was inked by Chairman of Shusha City State Reserve Maftun Abbasov and Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Memduh Buyukkilic, News.Az reports.

The document envisages the implementation of joint programs, projects, the organization of mutual visits, as well as the exchange of experience and information, and cooperation in the fields of art, culture, tourism, science, trade, and information technologies between the cities.

According to the protocol, the sister cities are looking forward to develop cultural, social and economic, including friendship and fraternal relations, as well as to expand the areas of joint activities.

Representatives of both cities will also collaborate within the framework of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network program to further develop mutual relations between the cities.

