“Eurovision 2026” song contest kicks off in Vienna

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The “Eurovision 2026” song contest has officially started in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by singer JIVA, who will perform the song “Just Go.”

According to the contest schedule, Azerbaijan’s representative will take the stage during the second semifinal.

The second semifinal is set to take place on May 14, while the grand final of the competition will be held on May 16.

News.Az