Azerbaijan's State Commission condemns inhumane treatment of country's serviceman in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, considering the torture against soldier Huseyn Akhundov as a fact of gross violation of the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, strongly condemns this brutality of the Armenian side and demands that the prisoner be treated in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, News.az reports via the Commission's statement.

News.Az