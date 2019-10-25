Azerbaijan`s State Migration Service, IOM discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov has met with Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Office in Vienna for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Argentina Szabados.

Vusal Huseynov highlighted the innovations and projects implemented by the State Migration Service, as well as the effective cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, one of the main partners of the State Migration Service, AzerTag reports.

He said that many important projects are being implemented within the framework of cooperation between the State Migration Service and IOM to strengthen the capacity of migration management, improve technical equipment, and improve the educational services of the Service.

Ms. Argentina Szabados highlighted the role of the State Migration Service in the implementation of Azerbaijan's migration strategy and policy. She hailed the relationship between the State Migration Service and the International Organization for Migration. He expressed confidence that the cooperation would continue successfully.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation.

