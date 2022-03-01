Azerbaijan’s state program for education of youth abroad to include world’s leading universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world’s leading universities will be included in the State Program for the education of Azerbaijani youth abroad for 2022-2026, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Tuesday, a News.Az correspondent reports from the briefing.

The minister noted that the State Program will feature a phased selection.

“In late May and early June, the possibility of participation in the state program of students who meet the necessary criteria will be considered," Amrullaev added.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on the approval of the “State Program for the Education of Youth at Prestigious Universities of Foreign Countries for 2022-2026.”

