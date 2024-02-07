Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency, State Service of Special Communication and Information Security issue joint statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“A video surfaced today on several social networks purporting to show ballot-box stuffing at the polling station No. 21 of the third Sumgayit constituency No. 44 concerning the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We would like to note that the mentioned video was disseminated with the intention of manipulation and is false information that does not reflect reality,” the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Media Development Agency said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.

An investigation has revealed that the video was recorded on September 8, 2019, in another country.

"In recent years, the relevant institutions of the country have undertaken extensive awareness–raising campaigns and efforts to combat fake news, which is recognized as a new type of threat worldwide. We urge the citizens of Azerbaijan, including media representatives and social activists, to remain principled in such situations and exercise vigilance to avoid being influenced by campaigns based on fake and false information. Adequate measures are being taken against the sources of the mentioned fake accounts,” the joint statement concluded.

News.Az