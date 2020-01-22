Azerbaijan`s State Statistics Committee, Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics ink MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics have signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of statistics, AzerTag reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov and Director General of the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics Tjark Tjin-A-Tsoi.

News.Az

