Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency appeals to citizens and tour operators regarding coronavirus risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has appealed to the population of the country over the deadly coronavirus spread around the world, APA reports.

"Taking into account the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic spread in several countries around the globe, we recommend our citizens to bear in mind the potential risks when planning their travel abroad," reads the appeal.

The State Agency advises country citizens to postpone their visits until the epidemiological situation stabilizes in those countries in order to prevent infecting the virus and spread of the disease into the territory of Azerbaijan: "We recommend tour operators to inform our citizens about the potential risks of traveling to countries where coronavirus is spread."

News.Az

News.Az