Azerbaijan’s strategic reserves reach $81.5B, far above foreign debt
As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves, including the State Oil Fund and the Central Bank, totaled $81.5 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

These reserves now exceed Azerbaijan's foreign debt by roughly 16.6 times, underscoring the country's strong financial position.


