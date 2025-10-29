Azerbaijan’s strategic reserves reach $81.5B, far above foreign debt
- 29 Oct 2025 17:33
- 29 Oct 2025 17:34
- 1038447
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-strategic-reserves-reach-815b-far-above-foreign-debt Copied
Photo: iStock
As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves, including the State Oil Fund and the Central Bank, totaled $81.5 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.
As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves, including the State Oil Fund and the Central Bank, totaled $81.5 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.
These reserves now exceed Azerbaijan's foreign debt by roughly 16.6 times, underscoring the country's strong financial position.