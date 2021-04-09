Azerbaijan’s tank units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)
In accordance with the training plan for 2021, combat firing was carried out as part of intensive combat training sessions held with the participation of tank units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.
During the combat firing, the targets set at different distances were destroyed by precise fire.